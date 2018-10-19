Shack Chat: What Valve franchise would you like to see come back?
With the release of Half-Life: Alyx, the gaming world finally gets another taste of that Valve goodness. If you could choose what franchise Valve worked on next, what would it be?
With the release of Half-Life: Alyx, the gaming world finally gets another taste of that Valve goodness. If you could choose what franchise Valve worked on next, what would it be?
Get your classic Valve gaming on.
The writer seems to have rejoined the ranks of his old stomping grounds for good.
GLaDOS would approve, right before she kills you.
Ten years ago, Valve released The Orange Box and unleashed one of the most menacing and memorable gaming villains of the 21st century. This is a salute to Portal's GLaDOS.
Wolpaw was a driving force in writing the story and dialogue for Portal 2.
Valve boss Gabe Newell is worth more than both Donald Trump and Oprah.
I'm making a note here: HUGE SUCCESS.
For science. For sports. For science AND sports!
Batman: Arkham Knight proves that having a tragic childhood can definitely build character, but the Dark Knight is not alone in his pain. Here are some of the most famous orphan characters in video games.