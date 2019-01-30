Polycade & Liquid Media Group interview: Bringing the arcade experience home
From retro games to modern titles, Polycade looks to offer players an arcade-like experience in the comfort of their own homes.
From retro games to modern titles, Polycade looks to offer players an arcade-like experience in the comfort of their own homes.
Shacknews speaks with Tyler Bushnell to learn more about the Polycade, an new gaming case and chassis that blends PC and retro gaming into a sleek arcade-inspired cabinet.