Pokken still exists & Nintendo wants you to play it for free this coming weekend
Nintendo is offering Switch Online subscribers a free week to play with Pokken Tournament DX through the end of July.
Nintendo is offering Switch Online subscribers a free week to play with Pokken Tournament DX through the end of July.
Pokemon Masters will rise this weekend and Shacknews has your full guide on how to watch all of the action.
Sign up for the academy to receive tips, tricks, and for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch.
The cute, weird Pokemon fighting game will be available on-the-go.
The fund-raising effort was not without its controversy, however.
Pikachu gets its own special-edition controller.
Pokken Tournament entered the arena with a lot of potential, but it sadly can't live up to its lofty premise. Our review.
Do you want to be the very best? Like no one ever was?
The strangest entry into Pokken Tournament so far has been confirmed by creator Katsuhiro Harada, as the chandelier-shaped Chandelure steps into the arena.
Prepare to do some serious battling in Pokkén Tournament in just a few months.