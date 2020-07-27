Pokken still exists & Nintendo wants you to play it for free this coming weekend Nintendo is offering Switch Online subscribers a free week to play with Pokken Tournament DX through the end of July.

Remember the Pokemon fighting game from Nintendo and Bandai Namco? Pokken Tournament DX has never quite caught on the way some of the other Pokemon products and spinoffs have, but it’s still kicking about and Nintendo wants to give players that may have missed out a chance to give it a try without any cost. Pokken is getting a free trial that will run through this coming weekend into early August 2020.

Nintendo recently announced the free trial for Pokken Tournament DX on the Nintendo of America Twitter. Starting on July 29 and running through August 4, 2020, players with active Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions will be able to play Pokken without having to purchase the game through the trial period. The game is available for pre-load now via its product page through the Nintendo Switch eShop. Players will apparently have access to the full game, including features such as the single-player Ferrum League story mode, multiplayer Online Battles, Team Battles, Practice, and more.

The fight rages on! #NintendoSwitchOnline members will be able to experience the full Pokémon fighting game #PokkenTournamentDX from 7/29 until 8/4 at 11:59 PM!



Pokken has always been an interesting aside in the Pokemon universe. Created in part by TEKKEN developers with names like TEKKEN lead Katsuhiro Harada attached, it’s been about as close to Pokemon Stadium as we’ve gotten in modern gaming. That said, it came up a little lacking in some areas in our Shacknews review, with shallow combat mechanics and balancing issues between certain pokemon cited as detractors from the other good variety of pocket monsters and customizable attributes to make your own playstyle.

Despite its lukewarm early reception, Pokken has stayed around on the slate of Pokemon events, such as the yearly Pokemon World Championships, which feature tournaments across various games in the franchise. It’s a little odd to see Nintendo suddenly try to give Pokken Tournament DX an injection of life four years after the original game’s launch, but if you’ve missed out entirely on the game up until now, maybe it will be worth your time to see if it suits your fancy. At the very least, you won’t have to spend anything to do it this week.