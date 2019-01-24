PlanetSide 2's Escalation update introduces new Outfit Wars endgame
PlanetSide 2 is receiving its biggest update ever, with Escalation taking the game off-planet for the first time ever.
PlanetSide Arena's release date is delayed and a closed beta will launch in January instead.
PlanetSide Arena is the next entry in Daybreak's massive shooting franchise, but it's one that goes in a slightly different direction, acting as more of a battle royale arena shooter.
The battle for Auraxis has raged on for five years and Daybreak is ready to honor the soldiers of PlanetSide 2.
Two of Sony Online's first and biggest hits are being phased out so development teams can focus on newer products.
Daybreak Games' PlanetSide 2 will be launching today at 1pm PT / 4pm ET on the PlayStation Network.
PlanetSide 2 on PlayStation 4 will mark something of a new beginning for console users. That's why Daybreak Games is planning to implement some friendly early game features, along with some other changes that aim to make this PC MMOFPS the best console shooting experience on PS4.
The wait is finally over for PlayStation 4 users. PlanetSide 2 will bring the Auraxis fight to PS4 later this month.
The losses aren't over for Daybreak Game Company, as PlanetSide 2 creative director Matt Higby has tendered his resignation.
Sony's MMO shooter finally comes to its latest console later this month.