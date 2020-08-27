PlanetSide 2: The Shattered Warpgate update introduces story-based Campaigns Rogue Planet Games is about to introduce a whole new way to experience PlanetSide 2, as The Shattered Warpgate is set to introduce the MMO shooter's first story-based Campaign.

PlanetSide 2 has been at the forefront of PvP faction battles for almost a decade. The battle continue with no end in sight. However, the team at Rogue Planet Games has a new twist for their MMO shooter. After years of PvP play, PlanetSide 2 will introduce story-based PvE play for the first time through the implementation of Campaigns. The first of these will come through an upcoming PlanetSide 2 update called The Shattered Warpgate.

The Shattered Warpgate update will take PlanetSide 2 players to the frozen continent of Esamir. One of Esamir's Warpgates has detonated, which has led to catastrophic environmental changes throughout the region. The landscapes will be constantly changing and players must adjust to the changes in the harsh environment. These changes will most often come in the form of harsh lightning storms and vortexes. As the players acclimate themselves, they must get to the bottom of the Warpgate's detonation and the potentially sinister forces behind it. Throughout their journey, players will learn more about Esamir and the story behind the battle for Auraxis as a whole.

The Shattered Warpgate Campaign will be separated into individual chapters and missions that can be played at a PlanetSide 2 owner's leisure. Unlike the Escalation update, The Shattered Warpgate is focused more on the broader PlanetSide 2 userbase, allowing newcomers to learn the ins-and-outs of weaponry, vehicles, and gear, and veterans to put their skills to the test before heading back out to the PvP battlefield.

As for the rest of PlanetSide 2, The Shattered Warpgate update will also feature a number of PvP improvements. Players can expect to see a new mission system, new weapons, new equipment, social hub improvements, outfit resource rebalancing, and major base restructures on the Indar continent. More details on this can be found on the PlanetSide 2 website in the weeks ahead.

Look for future Campaigns to similarly explore other continents in the PlanetSide 2 universe. Those curious to see what story-driven missions in PlanetSide 2 looks like can get a first look at The Shattered Warpgate in the next few weeks. The free open beta is set to launch soon on PC.