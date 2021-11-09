PlanetSide 2 dives into the sea for Expedition: Oshur update PlanetSide 2 will celebrate nine years by introducing its first map with active bodies of water.

PlanetSide 2 has been around for a long time, inching closer to its ninth anniversary. For this milestone month, the team at Rogue Planet Games has something special for the PS2 playerbase. The opportunity for firsts doesn't present itself very often, but that is indeed what the team-based MMO shooter is delivering with its next update. Expedition: Oshur will introduce players to a new full-scale continent, one that's largely covered in water.

PlanetSide 2's Expedition: Oshur will feature massive bodies of water, powered by the game's Forgelight engine. Infantry and vehicles can navigate under the seas and take their skirmishes to the darkest depths. Meanwhile, aircraft can now serve a twofold purpose, taking players into the skies and also venturing into the water, where they'll operate like submarines.

Expedition: Oshur will mark a major step forward in the ongoing PS2 storyline, which was first introduced back in 2020's Shattered Warpgate update. This specific narrative will unfold over the course of a two-part campaign, one that will explore Oshur's history as a long-abandoned island paradise that once stood proudly in the earliest days of the Auraxian War.

Those taking active parts in the PS2 campaigns can check out Oshur first on Wednesday, November 17 when the first part of the Expedition is deployed on both PC and PlayStation 4. The rest of the playerbase can dive into this new continent when the rest of the campaign is deployed in early December. Those looking for more on Oshur, what's coming to PS2, or what they might have missed in the time they were away from the game can visit the PlanetSide 2 website for more information.