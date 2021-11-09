New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

PlanetSide 2 dives into the sea for Expedition: Oshur update

PlanetSide 2 will celebrate nine years by introducing its first map with active bodies of water.
Ozzie Mejia
1

PlanetSide 2 has been around for a long time, inching closer to its ninth anniversary. For this milestone month, the team at Rogue Planet Games has something special for the PS2 playerbase. The opportunity for firsts doesn't present itself very often, but that is indeed what the team-based MMO shooter is delivering with its next update. Expedition: Oshur will introduce players to a new full-scale continent, one that's largely covered in water.

PlanetSide 2's Expedition: Oshur will feature massive bodies of water, powered by the game's Forgelight engine. Infantry and vehicles can navigate under the seas and take their skirmishes to the darkest depths. Meanwhile, aircraft can now serve a twofold purpose, taking players into the skies and also venturing into the water, where they'll operate like submarines.

Expedition: Oshur will mark a major step forward in the ongoing PS2 storyline, which was first introduced back in 2020's Shattered Warpgate update. This specific narrative will unfold over the course of a two-part campaign, one that will explore Oshur's history as a long-abandoned island paradise that once stood proudly in the earliest days of the Auraxian War.

Those taking active parts in the PS2 campaigns can check out Oshur first on Wednesday, November 17 when the first part of the Expedition is deployed on both PC and PlayStation 4. The rest of the playerbase can dive into this new continent when the rest of the campaign is deployed in early December. Those looking for more on Oshur, what's coming to PS2, or what they might have missed in the time they were away from the game can visit the PlanetSide 2 website for more information.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola