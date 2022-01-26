New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

PlanetSide 2 deploys undersea Expedition: Oshur update today

The Auraxian War now covers land, air, and sea with today's Expedition: Oshur upadte.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
4

This is a big year for PlanetSide 2. This is the year that Rogue Planet Games celebrates 10 years of MMOFPS skirmishes. Regardless of repeated changes in ownership, PlanetSide 2 has carried on and now it's releasing one of its biggest updates in the game's history. Expedition: Oshur not only introduces a new continent, it takes the battle underwater for the first time.

First revealed back in November, the Expedition: Oshur update introduces a brand new playable continent, one that fits up to 900 players and mixes together a massive land mass and the outreaches of the seas. This has not been an easy endeavor to put together with the team at Rogue Planet re-engineering every single vehicle, player, and projectile from the ground up to operate underwater. It was not an easy task, according to studio head Michael "Wrel" Henderson.

"The buoyancy mechanics, the water drag, and even the visuals of water that we're using, these are all totally new mechanics and we had to make that work within our existing physics system," Henderson told Shacknews. "It's a very hefty investment in technology that we're doing with these water mechanics, in general. There's a lot that's happened behind the scenes to make this what it is so far."

While underwater play is a major emphasis of the new update, PlanetSide 2 users should also look for a renewed focus on land and aerial combat. Beyond aircraft being usable in undersea trenches, the Oshur update will feature two new facilities. The Interlink Outpost will offer infantry a new combat site with few entry points and narrow corridors for tight skirmishes. Meanwhile, the Trident Relay is a tall spire that goes into the skies, so much so that only aircraft can access the facility. This allows players to take their battles to different corners of the continent, while also integrating new land and air-based interactions. Rogue Planet has high hopes with this idea and will be monitoring their performance to see if they're worth expanding on in future updates.

Oshur will also represent the final chapter of PlanetSide 2's second campaign, where players can learn about the continent's origins during the early days of the Auraxian War. Those looking to get a grasp of what's new in the game can jump into the campaign missions to learn how the new water physics operate.

PlanetSide 2's Expedition: Oshur update is now live on both PC and PlayStation 4. The patch notes are up now on the PlanetSide 2 forums. However, this is far from the end for Rogue Planet's MMOFPS in 2022. After all, this year will see the team celebrate the game's 10 year anniversary. All is quiet right now in regards to PS2's future, but keep it here on Shacknews, as we'll be looking out for any new announcements.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 26, 2022 9:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, PlanetSide 2 deploys undersea Expedition: Oshur update today

    • Visceral Monkey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 26, 2022 9:34 AM

      I miss this game :(

      I can't remember what email address and username I used :|

    • Mr.SEX
      reply
      January 26, 2022 9:42 AM

      man this game is like 10 years old now, that's wild!

      • OzzieMejia moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 26, 2022 10:06 AM

        It is literally 10 years old this year and they're currently putting together 10th anniversary plans.

    • tangles legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 26, 2022 10:07 AM

      Just got out of a game on the new continent. I struggled to find vehicle terminals to get around quickly. You can't swim in the water so you just sink to the bottom and walk VERY slowly. That being said, I joined a competent squad and we had some epic battles trying to take the lead to win the event, but we sadly lost a close one. Still a great game for FREE.

    • sergeon legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 26, 2022 10:07 AM

      Planetside is such a great game. I had the best time when the shack was into it!

    • Total Exodus legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 26, 2022 2:47 PM

      This is one of my most played games of all time. Great mix of Aircraft, Land Vehicles, and Infantry play.

      If you're looking to play with an outfit (guild), join us on US West Connery server. The Wild Cards 2 or TWC2 on the Vanu faction. I'm Vandrego.

    • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 26, 2022 2:49 PM

      I mean, maybe not. It would just end up having Kamala replace Biden. Plus literal murder is not his style.

      But he'll come up with the political equivalent.

    • Izakhar
      reply
      January 26, 2022 3:51 PM

      I don't play that much anymore but I regularly watch Winter (Starcraft 2 streamer) on Twitch and it's wild to this day how sweaty big outfit ops get, kudos to Daybreak / Rogue Planet for supporting the game through all these years.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 26, 2022 3:55 PM

      Man, I played a TON ] of this game when it first came out and we had some pretty epic shackbattles. Crazy development is still progressing, good for them.

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 26, 2022 3:56 PM

        Also the global lighting in this game was really amazing at the time.

    • RyDogg1 legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 26, 2022 3:59 PM

      Man I just finally quit the habit like a year or so ago. 1300+ hours on the game. Still nothing else like it.

Hello, Meet Lola