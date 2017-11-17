PlanetSide 2's Escalation update introduces new Outfit Wars endgame
PlanetSide 2 is receiving its biggest update ever, with Escalation taking the game off-planet for the first time ever.
PlanetSide 2 is receiving its biggest update ever, with Escalation taking the game off-planet for the first time ever.
The battle for Auraxis has raged on for five years and Daybreak is ready to honor the soldiers of PlanetSide 2.
Daybreak Games' PlanetSide 2 will be launching today at 1pm PT / 4pm ET on the PlayStation Network.
PlanetSide 2 on PlayStation 4 will mark something of a new beginning for console users. That's why Daybreak Games is planning to implement some friendly early game features, along with some other changes that aim to make this PC MMOFPS the best console shooting experience on PS4.
The wait is finally over for PlayStation 4 users. PlanetSide 2 will bring the Auraxis fight to PS4 later this month.
The losses aren't over for Daybreak Game Company, as PlanetSide 2 creative director Matt Higby has tendered his resignation.
Check your email, because invites for PlanetSide 2's PlayStation 4 closed beta are going out today.
Welcome to 2015! As is tradition, the Shacknews staff weighs in on the games they're most looking forward to in the new year. Here are the games Freelance Contributor, Josh Hawkins, is looking forward to!
Sony's MMO shooter finally comes to its latest console later this month.
Welcome to 2015! As is tradition, the Shacknews staff weighs in on the games they're most looking forward to in the new year. First up is senior editor Ozzie Mejia.