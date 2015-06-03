New 'reimagined' Alone in the Dark announced during THQ Nordic Showcase
Enjoy a brand new Alone in the Dark-inspired story from the likes of SOMA and Amnesia writer, Mikael Hedberg.
Enjoy a brand new Alone in the Dark-inspired story from the likes of SOMA and Amnesia writer, Mikael Hedberg.
It's time to spell like crazy with Magicka 2, the cooperative game with friendliest fire around.
Paradox Interactive has announced Magicka 2 will be releasing on both PlayStation 4 and PC this May, as well as a number of pre-order bonuses.
There are no flippy-floppies and no T-Pain, but the debut trailer for Paradox Interactive's upcoming turn-based strategy game, Leviathan: Warships, does feature a whole lot of smooth jazz. The music and narrator is more akin to something you'd hear on "The Love Boat," but Warships is more about blowing boats out of the water than lounging by the deck.
The joys of asynchronous turn-based naval warfare are coming to PC, Mac, iOS and Android with cross-platform play in Leviathan: Warships. Ever-pleasant PC publisher Paradox Interactive today announced the game by Pieces Interactive, which puts you and your chums in charge of a customisable flotilla to duke it out on the high seas in co-op and competitive multiplayer.