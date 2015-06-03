Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

All Stories Tagged: Pieces Interactive

Leviathan: Warships jazzy trailer is smooth sailing

There are no flippy-floppies and no T-Pain, but the debut trailer for Paradox Interactive's upcoming turn-based strategy game, Leviathan: Warships, does feature a whole lot of smooth jazz. The music and narrator is more akin to something you'd hear on "The Love Boat," but Warships is more about blowing boats out of the water than lounging by the deck.

Leviathan: Warships sails asynchronous strategy onto PC and mobile

The joys of asynchronous turn-based naval warfare are coming to PC, Mac, iOS and Android with cross-platform play in Leviathan: Warships. Ever-pleasant PC publisher Paradox Interactive today announced the game by Pieces Interactive, which puts you and your chums in charge of a customisable flotilla to duke it out on the high seas in co-op and competitive multiplayer.

