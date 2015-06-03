Leviathan: Warships jazzy trailer is smooth sailing

There are no flippy-floppies and no T-Pain, but the debut trailer for Paradox Interactive's upcoming turn-based strategy game, Leviathan: Warships, does feature a whole lot of smooth jazz. The music and narrator is more akin to something you'd hear on "The Love Boat," but Warships is more about blowing boats out of the water than lounging by the deck.