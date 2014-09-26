Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will get rollback netcode on PS4 & PC post-launch
The fighting game is set to come to newer platforms in March, but will get rollback netcode this summer.
The fighting game is set to come to newer platforms in March, but will get rollback netcode this summer.
Publisher Atlus has released more details on Persona 4 Arena Ultimax's paid DLC, much of which will be available on launch day.
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax takes all of the great qualities of the first fighter and adds some complex new elements for hardcore fighting fans, without compromising the ability to tell a story to Persona fans. Our review.
Atlus is continuing its push to Persona 4 Arena Ultimax with three new character trailers.
The new trailer for Atlus' upcoming fighter dives into the next chapter of the Persona saga.
Margaret becomes the third DLC character to join Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, but don't expect to get her for a free trial, like the others.
Also, get a one-hour look at gameplay, straight from the weekly Wednesday Night Fights stream, as well as the new trailers for Sho, Minazuki, and Shadow Labrys.
We're ready to brawl with Teddie once more.
Marie will join the Persona 4 Arena Ultimax roster as a DLC character and she'll be available for free for the first week of launch.
Three more challengers make their way to Persona 4 Arena Ultimax: Yukari Takeba, Rise Kujikawa, and Junpei Iori.