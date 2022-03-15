Unboxing: Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Mystery Box Atlus and Arc System Works' revived fighting classic is back for a new console generation. We take a look inside the Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Mystery Box.

If you can’t get enough of Atlus’s Persona series and always dreamed of watching the characters beat each other senseless, then have we got the game for you. Originally released in Japanese arcades way back in 2013, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax married the Persona series with the fighting game expertise of Arc System Works. The game was ultimately ported to PS3 and Xbox 360 and seemingly lost to time. However, Atlus recently confirmed that the game is being ported to PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC this month.

In celebration of the re-release of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, Atlus sent over a mystery box for us to take a look at.

The mystery box is comparable to the boxes that the consoles themselves come in and features a recreation of the Persona 4 Arena Ultimax cover art. Included in the box are goodies such as a collector’s medallion, sunglasses, and a pair of Persona socks!

The Steam store page for Persona 4 Arena Ultimax touts the following features for the upcoming re-release:

Ultimax Version - Includes all previously released Persona 4 Arena Ultimax content, including the original Persona 4 Arena story

A Deep Roster of Playable Characters – Persona 3 fan-favorites and “Shadow” versions offer a range of fighting styles to choose from

Dual audio - Choose between Japanese and English VO

Steam Achievements and Trading Cards

Rollback netcode for PS4 and Steam versions

For more unboxings, reviews, and interviews with all the folks responsible for creating the biggest games and technological advances in the industry, be sure to check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.