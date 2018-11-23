New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

All Stories Tagged: PayPal

PlayStation 3 streamlines adding PayPal funds

Sony has snuggled up a little closer to PayPal, not quite making it so you can directly pay for PSN purchases with your PayPal account, but certainly making it simpler. PlayStation 3 people can now add funds to their Sony Entertainment Network wallet directly from the PlayStation Store.

Xenonauts pre-orders re-open at $20

Goldhawk has re-opened pre-orders for its "indie spiritual successor to X-Com," Xenonauts, at a new lower price of $20, after Paypal froze its account last month.

Hello, Meet Lola