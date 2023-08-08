New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PayPal launches US Dollar-backed stablecoin (PYUSD) to 'transform payments in Web3'

PayPal is putting more of its chips into digital currency with a new USD-backed stablecoin.
Donovan Erskine
PayPal
1

It’s been fascinating to watch how the established, more traditional financial institutions have responded to the crypto boom and increased public interest in Web3 technology in recent years. In a new move, finance tech company PayPal has announced a new stablecoin called PayPal USD (PYUSD). As the name implies, it’s backed by the United States Dollar.

PayPal announced its new stablecoin in an official press release yesterday. The coin will be distributed by Paxos Trust Company and is redeemable for cash through the platform. PayPal USD will begin rolling out over the next few weeks. The company’s hope is that the stablecoin will make it easier to transfer money across Web3 services.

The PayPal logo on a white background.

Source: PayPal

"The shift toward digital currencies requires a stable instrument that is both digitally native and easily connected to fiat currency like the U.S. dollar," said Dan Schulman, president and CEO, PayPal. "Our commitment to responsible innovation and compliance, and our track record delivering new experiences to our customers, provides the foundation necessary to contribute to the growth of digital payments through PayPal USD."

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies backed by established, real-world currencies. This allows them to avoid the pitfalls that most other cryptocurrencies are susceptible to — soaring and crashing in value seemingly on a whim. Real-world currencies certainly see drops and spikes in value as well, but they usually aren’t nearly as dramatic.

With PayPal introducing a USD-backed stablecoin, we’re curious to see if it receives widespread adoption among Web3 enthusiasts. Last year, PayPal introduced a way to send and receive cryptocurrency between wallets on the platform. Count on Shacknews for more interesting stories in the world of finance and technology.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

