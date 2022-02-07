PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel steps down from Facebook board An early investor in Facebook, Meta has announced that Thiel will step down from the board.

With as big of a company it’s grown to be, Facebook has a board of established businessmen and businesswomen that help make decisions on behalf of shareholders. One longtime member of that board is PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, who was an early investor in the social media company. Now, Thiel will soon retire from his position on the Facebook board, Meta has announced.

Facebook owner Meta announced that Peter Thiel will be stepping down from Facebook’s board in a news release on February 7, 2022. Thiel originally joined the company’s board all the way back in 2005 and has served on it since. Before that, he invested $500,000 into the company back in 2004. Thiel would have been up for re-election at this year’s shareholder meeting. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg provided a statement on Thiel’s departure.

Peter has been a valuable member of our board and I'm deeply grateful for everything he has done for our company -- from believing in us when few others would, to teaching me so many lessons about business, economics, and the world. Peter is truly an original thinker who you can bring your hardest problems and get unique suggestions. He has served on our board for almost two decades, and we've always known that at some point he would devote his time to other interests. I'm grateful he's served on our board for as long as he has, and I wish him the best in his journey ahead.

In speaking of his time at Facebook, Peter Thiel said that "It has been a privilege to work with one of the great entrepreneurs of our time. Mark Zuckerberg's intelligence, energy, and conscientiousness are tremendous. His talents will serve Meta well as he leads the company into a new era." For more on the business moves of Facebook, stick with us here on Shacknews.