Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey hits consoles in December
See the start of everything for humanity in this unique adventure as it comes to consoles.
See the start of everything for humanity in this unique adventure as it comes to consoles.
We recently had a chance to sit down and talk with Patrice Désilets, the Creative Director of Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey to talk about the game, how far it's come, and what it's all about.
Following our hands-on time with Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, Shacknews had the opportunity to speak to Panache Digital Games founder Patrice Desilets about what players can expect.
Shacknews gets our first hands-on with Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey and discovers the origin of species.
The man behind classics like Assassin’s Creed and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time chats with us about his new project and what’s been on his mind.