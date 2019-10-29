Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey hits consoles in December See the start of everything for humanity in this unique adventure as it comes to consoles.

Looking for a way to experience the evolution of mankind without actually having to travel back in time? Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is the game for you.

The unique third-person survival game from Patrice Desilets and Panache Digital Games (published by Private Division) is finally making the leap to consoles. Previously a PC-only title, it's headed to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 next for a wider audience to experience what it's all about.

This survival game lets you take control of a member of a clan of primates as you manage their health through eating, drinking, sleeping, and trying to steer clear of the threats out there that are always lurking. The goal of the game is to ensure your primate clan's survival as it evolves over time to become a new species. You'll switch between various members of the primate clan as different ages of your monkey friends as they slowly learn new abilities, change form over time, and develop skills across a timespan of eight million years.

There's a ton to do in the game, and it can take you upward of 40 to 50 hours to complete, so it's just as involved as real-life evolution – if that were something you could control, after all.

Not sure if this is the game for you? Bill Lavoy reviewed Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey and awarded it an 8 out of 10:

"Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey throws down the gauntlet for its players, asking if they have what it takes to not only survive, but thrive. This challenge is not for everyone. Lack of hand holding will infuriate the impatient used to being told what to do and when. This, by no means, is a knock against Ancestors. Like myself, there are many players who enjoy this approach in their survival experiences."

You can pick up the game on PC now, but if you want to see what it's like on consoles, just wait a bit longer. It'll be available as of December 6.