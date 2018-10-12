Starbreeze Studios wants to start developing Payday 3 in 2020
With the relative success of Payday 2 and its DLC, Starbreeze is seeking a publishing partner to start work on Payday 3 this year.
Skybound has severed its contract with Starbreeze, the owner of Overkill, and shut down all development efforts for the studio's take on The Walking Dead.
The Shacknews stream team dives into Overkill's follow up to Payday 2 to see what all the zombie fuss is about.
The upcoming zombie cooperative shooter from the studio behind Payday is offering early access before its final release date.
All right ramblers, let's get ramblin. The PayDay crew heads to California for some new heist scenery and welcome some gear inspired by the iconic Quinten Tarantino film.
The developers of PAYDAY just tweeted out the news.
505 Games and Overkill have revealed Payday 2: Crimewave Edition will be earning its biggest score ever when it releases on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 16.
PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will finally get in on the mayhem of Payday 2 later this year.
Santa is a master at breaking in to places he shouldn't be. But what if instead of giving gifts to little children, he was robbing banks?
Fans have noticed that Payday 2 is missing safehouse customization and Cloaker enemies, but Overkill promises those features are still coming.