All Stories Tagged: Outlast

6 Stealth Indie Games Worth Shining a Light On

Stealth action is normally dominated by games like big names like Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell, but indie games can offer the same kind of thrilling intensity as the heavy hitters. Here are six games that deserve being detected.

Hello, Meet Lola