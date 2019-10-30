Free November PS Plus games are Nioh and Outlast 2 Snap up some awesome free games this November as PlayStation Plus's rotation updates again.

PlayStation Plus users are about to get two additional games to add to their collections. It's almost November, and that means the rotation is about to get even better.

Both Nioh and Outlast 2 are headed out for PlayStation Plus users, and starting on November 5, you'll be able to pick them up for yourself.

Nioh is an exciting, action-packed Souls-like that you'll take on a wide variety of Japan's nastiest, most powerful demons to (hopefully) emerge unscathed.

"Wielding swords, spears, shuriken, bows, rifles, powerful elemental magic and more, shape yourself into an unstoppable samurai warrior. Develop new skills, find ever more powerful armor and perfect your playstyle as you explore overrun towns, brooding caves and abandoned harbors," reads its official description.

Outlast 2 is the polar opposite as it takes you inside a rural community (where most of the inhabitants have syphilis) as you try and find your wife, who's been kidnapped in the midst of it all. But things aren't that simple, as you uncover along the way.

"Haunted by your troubled past, look for answers as you uncover the ever more disturbing secrets lurking beneath the town and the twisted ambitions of its charismatic leader," says PlayStation.

Both games will be available between November 5 and December 3. If you haven't yet picked them up, be sure to nab October's games, which include The Last of Us Remastered and MLB: The Show 19. You can get them up until November 4.