EA Access and Origin Access Basic are being rebranded as EA Play
EA's services are uniting under a different umbrella with different names going forward, and we've got the lowdown on the changes.
A selection of new games have hit both levels of EA Origin Access, including Tropico 6, FTL, Into the Breach, and Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden.
The Origin Access Vault is becoming even more enticing for Star Wars fans with the inclusion of several new Star Wars themed games.
Get your team ready ahead of Madden NFL 19’s full release with these pre-order deals.
The gaming giant is betting the PC players will opt to spend $15 a month for early, unfettered access to its library.
Respawn’s 2016 mech-filled FPS is now available to Access subscribers.
EA/Origin Access members can play up to 10 hours of Mass Effect: Andromeda in the Play First Trial.
In a switch to EA's standard sales model, Mass Effect won't have a Season Pass, and EA Origin Access subscribers get it first.