EA Sports refreshes NHL and UFC partnerships with multi-year deals
Much to no one's surprise, EA Sports has refreshed contracts with the NHL and UFC to continue producing officially licensed games for both organizations.
Get a sneak peek and NHL 19’s character customization suite in this exclusive video.
NHL 18 makes more great plays than bad ones and takes a step in the right direction.
Eric Shugg captured some gameplay footage of the new "Create an Arena" mode in NHL 17.
Eric Shugg captured full gameplay of NHL 17. Who ya got?
NHL 16 is hitting the ice this week and the Shacknews video crew recently had a chance to take on producer Sean Ramjagsingh in a round of online EA Sports Hockey League mode. Find out how it fares and see how it looks.
Best of all, NHL 15 owners can get in on the beta as soon as it starts.
EA announced during their E3 Press Conference that NHL16 would feature a new feature called EA Sports Hockey League.
Some of the best legends to don a pair of skates are hitting NHL 15 today.
EA Sports is prepping three Ultimate Editions of its forthcoming games, loaded with content.