EA Sports details NHL 22 Superstar X-Factors, Be a Pro, and Franchise mode changes

Learn more about the gameplay and feature changes coming to NHL 22 with this development update.
Donovan Erskine
1

We’re just over a month away from the launch of NHL 22, the latest installation in EA Sports’ hockey simulation franchise. Before we hit the ice, it’s important that we know what changes have been made to the game in order to improve over last year’s entry. In a new update from the developers, EA Sports dove into Superstar X-Factors, World of CHEL, Be a Pro, and Franchise mode.

The new details about NHL 22 were posted to the EA Sports website on September 9, 2021. One of the biggest additions in NHL 22 is Superstar X-Factors. These are special abilities granted to only the most talented of players, and let’s them access a set of unique abilities. X-Factors will be present in each of NHL 22’s primary modes, but will work a bit differently depending on what you’re playing. Here’s how Superstar X-Factors will work in each mode, according to the developers.

  • Hockey Ultimate Team: Power-up items that start players off with one X-Factor ability and let them unlock abilities as they progress
  • World of CHEL: Play in any World of Chel Mode to unlock X-Factor Abilities to assign to your customized player
  • Be a Pro: Earn and equip X-Factor abilities to shape players and advance their pro career
  • Franchise Mode: New X-Factor reports allow scouting of both pro and amateur X-Factors. X-Factors contribute to line chemistry, influence trade values of players and are integrated with Fog of War.

In addition to Superstar X-Factors, the developers also spoke about other new features coming to NHL 22’s core modes. In Hockey Ultimate Team, players will now be able to unlock and customize synergies, allowing for players to perform better on the ice. World of CHEL gets some more customization in terms of character classes, as well as a revamped hub. Be a Pro mode adds dynamic challenges that will extend past the first year of players’ career, giving them bigger milestones to chase.

There’s a lot going on in NHL 22, and we’re set to learn even more as we get closer to launch. Stick with Shacknews for all of your NHL 22 needs both before and after the game launches on October 15, 2021.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

