New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

All Stories Tagged: NBA Jam Series

NBA Jam: On Fire Edition gets SSX 'superstars'

SSX "superstars" Elise, Kaori, and Mac are setting their boards aside to hit the court, EA has revealed. The three characters from EA Sports' SSX franchise have been added to the growing roster of NBA Jam: On Fire Edition.

Hello, Meet Lola