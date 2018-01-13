NBA Jam Announcer Tim Kitzrow on Voice Acting, Sports Games, and 25 Years of Boomshakalaka

Just before the Los Angeles Clippers celebrate 25 years of NBA Jam with a special NBA Jam Day promotion, Shacknews took some time to talk to the voice behind the game, Tim Kitzrow. He spoke about his lengthy career, the world of voice acting, his work with NBA teams, sports game announcing, and the 'Holy Grail' of NBA Jam games.