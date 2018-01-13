Arcade1Up reveals NBA Jam arcade cabinet with online play at CES 2020
The folks at Arcade1Up have brought something truly impressive to CES 2020, revealing an all-new arcade cabinet featuring a collection of NBA Jam games and online multiplayer.
Boomshakalaka! NBA Jam's Tim Kitzrow is going to be voicing a special mode in Rage 2. Pre-order the game to lock in the ridiculous fun of He's On Fire Mode.
Just before the Los Angeles Clippers celebrate 25 years of NBA Jam with a special NBA Jam Day promotion, Shacknews took some time to talk to the voice behind the game, Tim Kitzrow. He spoke about his lengthy career, the world of voice acting, his work with NBA teams, sports game announcing, and the 'Holy Grail' of NBA Jam games.
As part of an interview with Shacknews, NBA Jam announcer Tim Kitzrow re-confirmed the existence of a copy of the original game featuring Michael Jordan and Gary Payton, but also notes that it could soon be released to the public for the first time ever.
EA is shutting down a host of 2010 and 2011 EA Sports servers, including Madden, FIFA, NBA Live, and NBA Jam.
SSX "superstars" Elise, Kaori, and Mac are setting their boards aside to hit the court, EA has revealed. The three characters from EA Sports' SSX franchise have been added to the growing roster of NBA Jam: On Fire Edition.