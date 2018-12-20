Arcade1Up reveals NBA Jam arcade cabinet with online play at CES 2020
The folks at Arcade1Up have brought something truly impressive to CES 2020, revealing an all-new arcade cabinet featuring a collection of NBA Jam games and online multiplayer.
This spiritual successor to the NBA Jam series brought the "boom" back to "boomshakalaka." Join us as this week's Shack's Arcade Corner takes a look at NBA Hangtime.
Just before the Los Angeles Clippers celebrate 25 years of NBA Jam with a special NBA Jam Day promotion, Shacknews took some time to talk to the voice behind the game, Tim Kitzrow. He spoke about his lengthy career, the world of voice acting, his work with NBA teams, sports game announcing, and the 'Holy Grail' of NBA Jam games.
As part of an interview with Shacknews, NBA Jam announcer Tim Kitzrow re-confirmed the existence of a copy of the original game featuring Michael Jordan and Gary Payton, but also notes that it could soon be released to the public for the first time ever.
Get two games for the price of one
EA Sports' Mark Turmell, known for creating the NBA Jam series and rumored to be working on a revival of NFL Blitz, has left the company and taken a position at social games developer Zynga.