All Stories Tagged: NBA Jam

Shack's Arcade Corner: NBA Hangtime

This spiritual successor to the NBA Jam series brought the "boom" back to "boomshakalaka." Join us as this week's Shack's Arcade Corner takes a look at NBA Hangtime.

NBA Jam creator leaves EA, joins Zynga

EA Sports' Mark Turmell, known for creating the NBA Jam series and rumored to be working on a revival of NFL Blitz, has left the company and taken a position at social games developer Zynga.

