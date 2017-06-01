Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town set for July release
Preorder now to lock in your copy and to grab one of the cutest plush "strawberry milk" cows you've ever seen.
Reel Fishing switches things up with life sim elements for a totally different kind of fishing game.
River City: Knights of Justice and River City: Rival Showdown are their names, bolstering your library of 3DS titles is their game.
Natsume's series turns 20 this year and the elaborate farming sim with me coming to Steam for the first time.
Natsume, Inc., will show off the next installment in its long running brawler-RPG series at E3 2016.
Natsume announced the next entry in the long-running Harvest Moon franchise, titled The Lost Valley. It focuses on increased customization, letting you edit attributes of your farm.
Traditional Japanese RPG End of Serenity is coming to PSP via PSN this summer, following the surprise success of Mystic Chronicles.
A new Harvest Moon is set to hit Japan in February, titled "Connect to the New Land."
Harvest Moon: A New Beginning will release on November 6. A special Anniversary Edition includes a plushie cow, while regular pre-orders will get a plushie yak.
Natsume has announced Harvest Moon: A New Beginning for 3DS. It will sport more customization options to your farmer and the town.