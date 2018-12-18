New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mars rover landing to be aired on Xbox Live

Microsoft has devoted a bit of its Xbox 360 dashboard to this weekend's Mars Rover landing, letting you play a free Kinect simulator, learn more about the rover, and watch it live.

NASA 'Astronaut' MMO aiming for iOS, PC beta

Titled "Astronaut: Moon, Mars and Beyond," the official NASA MMO is set in the year 2035, and takes players to Mars, the asteroid belt, and the outer planets. The beta is planned for iOS and PC release in December 2012.

