Watch NASA's Perseverance Rover's new video and images here New images and video are coming in hot from NASA's Perseverance Rover on Mars. Here's where you can watch it.

Excited about the latest NASA mission to Mars? You’re not alone. If you’re looking to check out the latest videos and images from the red planet, then we can help. Here’s what you need to do to watch NASA’s Perseverance Rover’s new video and images.

Watch NASA's Perseverance Rover's new video and images here

Those looking to check out the latest feed from Perseverance—the newest NASA rover to hit the Mars surface—can head over to the official NASA YouTube channel. The video is set to debut at 2:00 p.m. ET on the channel, and you can also check it out via the embed below.

NASA has been working hard to get Perseverance to Mars, with the mission launching in June of 2020. Now that it has landed on the planet, though, it is time to see what this mission has brought to bear. We did get a brief preview of the planet during the rover’s landing on Thursday, but this new stream will include more in-depth videos and images.

The video sent from Perseverance is only a minute long, but it does offer a broader look at the planet, especially compared to past images sent by previous rover landings over the years. The livestream will also include commentary from the team behind the rover’s landing, which should help provide watchers with more background on the project and how it came to fruition.

NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover touched down on the Red Planet on February 18, 2021, and this will be some of the newest footage we’ve ever seen of Mars. It’s unclear exactly what we’ll see when the video debuts, so make sure you check it out if you're interested in seeing what the rover has found throughout the past few days of exploration.

We’ll continue to monitor the situation for breaking reveals or anything, so you can also follow Shacknews on Twitter for even more tech-related news and content.