Watch NASA's Perseverance Rover's new video and images here
New images and video are coming in hot from NASA's Perseverance Rover on Mars. Here's where you can watch it.
Excited about the latest NASA mission to Mars? You’re not alone. If you’re looking to check out the latest videos and images from the red planet, then we can help. Here’s what you need to do to watch NASA’s Perseverance Rover’s new video and images.
Those looking to check out the latest feed from Perseverance—the newest NASA rover to hit the Mars surface—can head over to the official NASA YouTube channel. The video is set to debut at 2:00 p.m. ET on the channel, and you can also check it out via the embed below.
NASA has been working hard to get Perseverance to Mars, with the mission launching in June of 2020. Now that it has landed on the planet, though, it is time to see what this mission has brought to bear. We did get a brief preview of the planet during the rover’s landing on Thursday, but this new stream will include more in-depth videos and images.
The video sent from Perseverance is only a minute long, but it does offer a broader look at the planet, especially compared to past images sent by previous rover landings over the years. The livestream will also include commentary from the team behind the rover’s landing, which should help provide watchers with more background on the project and how it came to fruition.
NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover touched down on the Red Planet on February 18, 2021, and this will be some of the newest footage we’ve ever seen of Mars. It’s unclear exactly what we’ll see when the video debuts, so make sure you check it out if you're interested in seeing what the rover has found throughout the past few days of exploration.
We’ll continue to monitor the situation for breaking reveals or anything, so you can also follow Shacknews on Twitter for even more tech-related news and content.
Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Watch NASA's Perseverance Rover's new video and images here
Mars rover press conference starting, should be some amazing video revealed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYQwuYZbA6o
Landing video .. wowwo!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4czjS9h4Fpg
Fuck yes! Play this as you watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnPJRJbVEIg
I prefer Interstellar - No Time for Caution
https://youtu.be/m3zvVGJrTP8?t=48
Okay holy crap this is great https://viewsync.net/watch?v=4czjS9h4Fpg&t=10.58&v=m3zvVGJrTP8&t=20&mode=solo
I dunno, even this footage from a decade after is questionable.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQHD7TRAank
NO SHITTTTT
*fires up cable box*
*waits for channel index to load*
*hits major cable channel*
*waits for sub-480p buffering period to end*
*picture comes in nice but audio is de-synced*
*cycle to different channel, wait 10 seconds, cycle back*
*resumes in sub-480p mode...*
what's the content? oh, something like a live soccer match....
Panorama of Mars from Perseverance Rover
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irbigpycU8w
