ShackStream: Indie-licious takes on action-packed packing in Moving Out
We're moving, shaking, and trying not to break anything (or everything) in Moving Out on this weeks' Indie-licious ShackStream.
We're moving, shaking, and trying not to break anything (or everything) in Moving Out on this weeks' Indie-licious ShackStream.
We reached out the Illfonic and Gun Media to address community concerns that Friday The 13th was being abandoned for a new game.
Zombies will be some of your best allies in the upcoming Moving Hazard and a new video is showing just how players will be able to control the undead to do their bidding.
Even Daryl Dixon wants to control these zombies.