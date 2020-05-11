ShackStream: Indie-licious takes on action-packed packing in Moving Out

If you’ve ever had to move your stuff in a hurry, then sometimes you skimp costs on the moving company, and that’s when you get the Shacknews moving crew in Team17 Digital’s Moving Out. On this week’s Indie-licious Shackstream, we’ll get your stuff there in one piece… mostly.

Moving Out comes from Team17 Digital and publishers SMG Studio and DevM Games. Having launched on April 28, 2020, Moving Out is available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. You and up to three local friends (currently only local with an emphasis on “couch co-op”) are new employees of a moving company. As certified Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technicians (F.A.R.T.), you’ll be heading out into the world to help folks get their lives packed and ready to move to new homes. Timing is key, so you can try not to break everything on the way to getting into the truck, but eh… that’s the next owner’s problem. Join us as we get our F.A.R.T. on and move and shake around town on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream, were we look at the latest and most interesting indie games to hit the scene.

We'll be going live with Moving Out on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET.

