Spelunky 2 new trailer reveals online multiplayer & September 2020 release date
We got a new look at dungeon action platformer Spelunky 2, featuring online multiplayer and coming this September.
Spelunky 2's hazards have extended to its development, as the procedurally-generated roguelike is now delayed to next year.
Spelunky's PC version is getting some love with a new 1.4 patch that adds a Pro HUD, Invert Run option, a new backup save system, and lots of bug fixes.
Part of the point of Spelunky is that players never see the same level twice, always learning techniques to defeat what the level generator throws at them rather than simply layouts. But if you do want to replay a particular world over and over, for whatever reason, a canny little hack made by one fan will let you force the generator seed and recreate the same set of levels over and over.
Spelunky Daily Challenges are now available on PS3 and Vita as part of the latest update, for all you leaderboard hunters/masochists out there.
You may think you're the world's finest Spelunky> player, but how can you prove it when the levels are procedurally generated different for everyone. Enter Daily Challenges, coming in the revamped PC edition to let everyone compete on equal footing in a new adventure every day.
Spelunky is a roguelike platformer which started life as a free PC game then was tarted up for Xbox 360, and is now coming back to PC with all that fanciness. Get it? Good. It's coming on August 8, developer Mossmouth has now announced.
Spelunky HD is coming to the PC sometime this summer, developer Mossmouth has announced. The Classic version of the game will remain free.
If procedurally-generated levels in Spelunky aren't variation enough for you, you can now buy DLC packs for the XBLA edition to add more characters to go exploring with, from robots to vikings, and a load of new crafted deathmatch arenas in which to murderise your chums. Released on Wednesday, they only cost a tidy 160 Microsoft Points ($2 each).
Spelunky is hitting Xbox Live Arcade on July 4 for $15 (1200 MSP), Microsoft announced today.