New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: Monopoly

Fans choose new WoW Monopoly pieces

Fans have chosen the six playing pieces for the upcoming World of Warcraft Monopoly game, just in case you don't have enough World of Warcraft in your life.

Hello, Meet Lola