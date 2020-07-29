Watch the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook antitrust hearing here The four horsemen of the tech apocalypse are all being summoned to testify before Congress today. Come watch all the manure get shoveled live on YouTube!

CEOs from four of the five largest technology companies in the world are set to testify before the House Judiciary subcommittee on antritrust today. Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai, and Apple's Tim Cook will all testify together for the first time in history. The hearing is set to kick off at 1 PM ET following an hour delay. Please check out this live video embed of the antitrust hearing below.

The CEOs have provided an advanced look at their prepared remarks:

If Congress doesn’t bring fairness to Big Tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with Executive Orders. In Washington, it has been ALL TALK and NO ACTION for years, and the people of our Country are sick and tired of it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

President Trump has targeted tech companies on social media many times, but has frequently referred to Apple CEO Tim "Tim Apple" Cook positively over the past few years. With Amazon's Jeff Bezos frequently drawing the ire of the president, today's hearing is about just how massive these companies have become. Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon represent trillions of dollars of market capitalization and together control a lot of very important industries.

Trump seen here running the country during a pandemic.

It remains to be seen just how much of a dog and pony show today's congressional antitrust hearing will be, but Shacknews will be tuning in and providing updates as news breaks.