Wonder Woman game announced by Monolith at The Game Awards
Monolith's next game is based on DC Comics' Wonder Woman.
Blades, blasts, and just the right amount of plot exposition await in the latest Xenoblade Chronicles 2 trailer.
It is time to return to Mordor, Shackers. These Orcs aren't going to murder themselves. Shadow of War is nearly here. Our review.
The Condemned series may be making its triumphant return, so long as its owner is able to find the right indie development studio to work on it.
In today's Shacknews Spotlight, Steve Watts and Steven Wong walk in the Shadow of Mordor. We discuss the art of hunting Uruk captains, the Nemesis system, and becoming lunch meat for a wandering caragor.
Monolith and Warner Bros. are offering a helpful recap on everything we know about Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, prior to the game's release next week.
Making more Lord of the Rings
A new Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor trailer shows off what happens to Orc morale when someone they thought they had killed comes back from the grave.
A new story trailer for Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor comes alongside an announcement of an expansive voice cast, which includes notable names from The Last of Us, Uncharted, Mass Effect, and more.
Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor is getting retailer-exclusive pre-order bonuses. Ordering from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Steam will grant you one of four runes to increase your orc-killing skills.