Unboxing & Review: The Secret of Monkey Island (SCD) Premium Edition
We got our hands on the latest vintage release from Limited Run Games and unboxed it for your viewing pleasure.
We got our hands on the latest vintage release from Limited Run Games and unboxed it for your viewing pleasure.
Miss the glory days of old-school adventure games? Well, Thimbleweed Park is here to fill that vapid hole in your very existence.
Ron Gilbert's next game may be a puzzler for iOS, but he still gets nostalgic on occasion. For example, just how would he handle a new installment in the Monkey Island series? Hypothetically, mind you.