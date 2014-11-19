New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ron Gilbert fantasizes about Monkey Island sequel

Ron Gilbert's next game may be a puzzler for iOS, but he still gets nostalgic on occasion. For example, just how would he handle a new installment in the Monkey Island series? Hypothetically, mind you.

