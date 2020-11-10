Unboxing & Review: The Secret of Monkey Island (SCD) Premium Edition We got our hands on the latest vintage release from Limited Run Games and unboxed it for your viewing pleasure.

Limited Run Games is known for publishing physical versions and collections of games only available on digital, making them a favorite among collectors and enthusiasts. Limited Run Game’s latest release is The Secret of Monkey of Monkey Island, a beloved point-and-click adventure game originating in the early 90s. We got our hands on the Premium Edition, and did a full unboxing and review on our YouTube channel for your viewing pleasure. Please take a look.

Developed by the now-defunct LucasArts, The Secret of Monkey Island defined a generation of gaming for kids of the 80s and 90s, spanning sequels and inspiring countless other titles. Mostly black with a silver lining, the Premium Edition of Monkey Island sports the game’s iconic cover art. Upon opening it up, we see a CD Rom of the game, harkening back to the old-school days of computer gaming. There’s even hints and teases on the back of the case just as you would’ve gotten back in 1990, making sure to hit those nostalgia buttons.

Of course, the Premium Edition of The Secret of Monkey Island comes with extra goodies, in addition to the game itself. There’s a green and gold pin designed to look like a book, with the LucasArts logo printed along the back. There’s also a collector’s coin, button, and a slew of postcards and concept art centered around the point-and-click adventure game.

To get a look for yourself, you can view the full unboxing and review of The Secret of Monkey Island Premium Edition on the Shacknews YouTube channel. Only 2000 of these Premium Editions were made, but have now sold out, according to the listing on Limited Run Game’s website. If they decide to restock, that’s where you’ll find them. For more exclusive unboxing and review videos, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews.