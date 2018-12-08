MotoGP 20 review: A knee-dragging good time
Milestone launches yet another motorcycle racing game with positive results. Our full review.
MXGP 19 attempts to straddle the line between arcade and simulation to a satisfying degree for this newcomer, but may not be what the diehards are looking for.
Despite its niche appeal, RIDE 3 arguably delivers the best two-wheeled video game experience to date.
Experience the biggest races and riders from the 2018 supercross season in Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 2.
It's dirty, it's challenging, and it may just be the most exciting Milestone release to date.
The Ride series is moving to the Unreal engine, and Shacknews spoke with Milestone S.r.l. to learn about the biggest changes players can expect in Ride 3.
The latest MotoGP release from developer Milestone sticks to the series' signature racing action but misses the mark with visuals and presentation.
Developer Milestone has some lofty goals for its next pair of motorcycle racing simulators. Shacknews heads over to Square Enix to learn more about the game's features, upgraded engines, and esports aspirations.
Shacknews gets behind the wheel of Sebastien Loeb's rally car in Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo. With a little skill and a lot of luck, we manage to avoid driving it off a cliff.
If fear of road rash has kept you off your crotch rocket, relax! Like every outdoors activity, riding motorcycles is far better in video games, and developer Milestone's working on a new entry in its SBK bike racing series, named SBK Generations.