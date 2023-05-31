Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged announced for October release Milestone is upping the ante with a sequel to its Hot Wheels racing game.

Hot Wheels Unleashed was a pleasant surprise when it was released in 2021, praised for its visual design, competent gameplay, and track editor. Developer Milestone is going to keep that momentum going with a sequel just two years later. Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged has been announced for consoles and PC with an October 2023 release date.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 was announced in a new trailer today. The trailer shows off those iconic orange tracks, with new courses for the miniature cars to race through. The trailer also teases the addition of motorcycles and off-road racing. On the developer website, it’s confirmed that there will also be ATV vehicles and five new environments, with the different terrain impacting vehicle performance. In all, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged will feature more than 130 vehicles.

Milestone has also revealed some gameplay improvements coming to the Hot Wheels sequel. Lateral dashes and jumps can be used to better maneuver around a track. In the trailer, we see a group of racers jump over rolling boulders. The original game featured a single-player mode, but the sequel will be much more story-driven. Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 will also add cross-play support (excluding Switch) and online ranking.

The first Hot Wheels Unleashed game came out of nowhere and impressed us upon release in 2021. We’re curious to see how the experience evolves for the sequel. Hot Wheels 2 - Turbocharged will be released on October 19, 2023. It joins Forza Motorsport as the major racing games launching this year. To keep up with all of the games being released this year, be sure to bookmark our 2023 video game release date calendar.