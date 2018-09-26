New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Metro Redux hits PC, PS4, and Xbox One on August 26

Deep Silver's upgraded compilation of the Metro series has received a release date. The upcoming collection of Metro: Last Light and Metro 2033 known as Metro Redux is set to arrive on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on August 26.

Shack Snack: May 22, 2014

End your day with a Shack Snack, a short recap of they day's big stories. It's like a CliffsNotes for video games! If you enjoy, don't forget to subscribe to us on YouTube.

