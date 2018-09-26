Metro Redux new PEGI listing seemingly confirms Nintendo Switch port
A new EU rating for Metro Redux seems to confirm that the Metro collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime soon.
A new EU rating for Metro Redux seems to confirm that the Metro collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime soon.
You're probably running out of storage space for all of these games, by this point.
Preorder bonuses also vary between platforms.
Console users looking to try Metro Redux before they buy will now be able to do so and they'll get a large chunk of the game when they do.
Oles Shishkovstov, CTO for 4A Games, took a moment following this week's release of Metro Redux to speak to Shacknews about what makes this the definitive version of Metro on both consoles and PC. He also took some time to answer questions from the Chatty community.
These remasters of 2033 and Last Light are bring out the best in both cult favorites.
Find out how many improvements went into Metro 2033 and Last Light.
Deep Silver's upgraded compilation of the Metro series has received a release date. The upcoming collection of Metro: Last Light and Metro 2033 known as Metro Redux is set to arrive on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on August 26.
End your day with a Shack Snack, a short recap of they day's big stories. It's like a CliffsNotes for video games! If you enjoy, don't forget to subscribe to us on YouTube.
Metro Redux is a reality, re-building both Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light from the ground-up. In addition to massive upgrades, the two games will also allow players to play both games with the new Last Light improvements or in the vanilla style of 2033. Coming this summer to PC, PS4, and Xbox One either separately or as a tandem retail package.