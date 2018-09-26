Metro Redux restores both Metro 2033 and Last Light for PC, PS4, and Xbox One this summer

Metro Redux is a reality, re-building both Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light from the ground-up. In addition to massive upgrades, the two games will also allow players to play both games with the new Last Light improvements or in the vanilla style of 2033. Coming this summer to PC, PS4, and Xbox One either separately or as a tandem retail package.