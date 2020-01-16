New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Metro Redux is bringing austere Russian subways to Switch

You get two games for the price of one: Metro: 2033 and Metro: Last Light, so you can get your subway exploration on.

Brittany Vincent
1

Feel like the Switch doesn't quite have enough of creepy subway exploration throughout a post-apocalyptic Russia? That's all about to change.

4A Games is bringing Metro Redux to Nintendo Switch, which combines Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light into one package. While this particular collection has been available since 2014 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, it's making its way now to the popular handheld/console hybrid.

The Metro series takes place in a future vision of Russia where nuclear war has brought the country to its knees. It's also based on a series of novels written by Dmitry Glukhovsky. They're notoriously pretty difficult, like the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games, so if you're looking for a challenge, this is a great place to find it.

The Switch version will offer two different play styles in both "spartan" and survival," throughout which you might face off against a few mutants here and there and the terrifying chill of nuclear winter. The games will be available to pre-order soon as well, and if you do so soon, you can make the Ranger Cache pre-order pack yours. It comes with some pretty cool physical rewards: pin badges, game case sleeve, a poster, art cards, and a double-sided alternative artwork sleeve for your case.

You can expect to pick up the Switch version of the two-game combo when February 28 rolls around, with pre-orders going live soon. Hopefully this particular port is one that the Switch can handle without issue. We don't need another Witcher on our hands. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

