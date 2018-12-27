Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 5
Take sometime out of your week to watch some classic Nintendo games.
Take sometime out of your week to watch some classic Nintendo games.
After circling the drain (to put it nicely) for years, Capcom came back swinging in 2018 with Monster Hunter World, a new Mega Man and exciting new-ish games on the horizon.
Capcom didn't take long jumping into surprises during the 30-year anniversary live stream for the Mega Man series.
Is Super Castlevania 4 a prequel, a sequel, or something else entirely? Learn the answer and 20 other secrets about the games collected in Nintendo’s Super NES Classic.
Super Mario and the raving Rabbids doesn't make much sense on paper. Here are ideas for other Nintendo mash-ups that could work better.
Mega Man X is coming to Wii U's Virtual Console on May 30, with full Game Pad support for X's first adventure.