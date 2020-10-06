New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 5

Take sometime out of your week to watch some classic Nintendo games.

Steve Tyminski
After Super Mario Bros 35 last night, we’re getting back into our old-school flow with a Super Nintendo classic. This game started a new era for the blue bomber and brought him into the 16-bit age of games. I have a certain nostalgia for the Mega Man franchise and Mega Man X is one of my favorites. The music and the fights bring the series out of the original and into the future. Will I be able to guide the super fighting robot to victory or will Sigma defeat us?

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EDT for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? You can also tune in to The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT and Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT. You can also subscribe to the channel via Twitch Prime. Doing so allows you to do it for Shacknews!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

