Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 5

After Super Mario Bros 35 last night, we’re getting back into our old-school flow with a Super Nintendo classic. This game started a new era for the blue bomber and brought him into the 16-bit age of games. I have a certain nostalgia for the Mega Man franchise and Mega Man X is one of my favorites. The music and the fights bring the series out of the original and into the future. Will I be able to guide the super fighting robot to victory or will Sigma defeat us?

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EDT for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? You can also tune in to The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT and Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT. You can also subscribe to the channel via Twitch Prime. Doing so allows you to do it for Shacknews!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.