New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 107

Mega Monday is back!
Steve Tyminski
1

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, the "Mega Monday's" Mega Man series is returning with Mega Man X starting at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT. Will I have what it takes to take down the Mavericks and Sigma? Mega Man X is the first Mega Man game available on the Super Nintendo as well as one of my favorite Mega Man games. The X series takes what the NES games did so well and multiplies it by 10. The music is some of my favorite in the series and this version of Sigma isn't too tough a fight. That being said, ask me that same question if we get to X3 and beyond, as Sigma is a royal pain in the later Mega Man X games.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday and Wednesday. If more Pokemon Blue version and Final Fantasy 7 get you going, then stop by the Stevetendo show.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shack viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola