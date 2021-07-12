ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 107 Mega Monday is back!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, the "Mega Monday's" Mega Man series is returning with Mega Man X starting at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT. Will I have what it takes to take down the Mavericks and Sigma? Mega Man X is the first Mega Man game available on the Super Nintendo as well as one of my favorite Mega Man games. The X series takes what the NES games did so well and multiplies it by 10. The music is some of my favorite in the series and this version of Sigma isn't too tough a fight. That being said, ask me that same question if we get to X3 and beyond, as Sigma is a royal pain in the later Mega Man X games.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday and Wednesday. If more Pokemon Blue version and Final Fantasy 7 get you going, then stop by the Stevetendo show.

