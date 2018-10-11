Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The Hunger Games iOS game coming from Canabalt dev

Creator of Canabalt Adam 'Atomic' Saltsman and a host of other talented indie developers have partnered with Lionsgate to create an iOS title based on the The Hunger Games series of books which will release in conjunction with the first film adaptation.

Dead Island movie rights optioned

Lionsgate has optioned the movie rights for a Dead Island movie based upon not the game, but its famous cinematic trailer. As such, it'll be a non-linear flick with a focus on family ties.

