Square Enix makes Tomb Raider free on PC to help players stay at home
Both Tomb Raider (2013) Game of the Year Edition and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris are available for free to help players enjoy themselves during self-isolation.
Both Tomb Raider (2013) Game of the Year Edition and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris are available for free to help players enjoy themselves during self-isolation.
In 1996, Core Design's Tomb Raider revolutionized 3D gaming. Six years later, the franchise and its heroine had fallen from grace. Developers from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal look back on their blockbuster origin trilogy, and discuss how Lara Croft came back from darkness to take her place in the spotlight as one of gaming's most powerful and resourceful icons.
A pair of Star Wars games for free in celebration of the unofficial Star Wars Day. Plus, platforming action and ancient tombs.
Lara Croft's latest dungeon crawler is a decent way to pass an afternoon with a friend or two, but its limited gameplay elements and story make it little more than that.
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris will be here next week, and as a result, Team Fortress 2 will be celebrating its launch by offering six Lara Croft-themed items. And, yes - there will be short shorts.
Lara Croft will need all the help she can get to solve the many conundrums of the Temple of Osiris. Today, Crystal Dynamics talks about some of the riddles contained within.
We go hands-on with Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris and get a first look at the game's overworld and four-player cooperative gameplay.
The four-player co-op Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris is getting a little more injection of RPG influence, with equippable loot collected at the end of each stage.
This physical version will come with a Season Pass, along with a number of other goodies.
The team behind Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light are back with a bigger, better sequel.