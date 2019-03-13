KUNAI is the latest to catch a review bomb from a disgruntled Metacritic troll
Metacritic User Ratings on KUNAI took a short plummet after a troll review bombed the game and several others just to try to make a point.
Shacknews hits the GDC 2019 showroom floor to learn more about action hack-'n'-slash game Kunai from indepedent developer TurtleBlaze.
Kunai brings side-scrolling ninja power to a diminutive tablet named Tabby, who cleaves through evil like a hot knife through butter.