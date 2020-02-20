Late Night Army: Hot tablet action with KUNAI I will be playing an adorable Metroidvania called KUNAI tonight. Join me on Shacknews Twitch.

The Late Night Army show returns with a special presentation of KUNAI.

Tonight, I am going to throw down in a game that was recently victim of Metacritic review bombing. Please take a look at KUNAI, a stylistic Metroidvania about an adorable tablet. .

Join me over in Twitch chat or hit me up on Twitter @technosucks. Use #LNA if you are into that sort of thing. You can also join the conversation in our Chatty comment thread below. A whole cornucopia of user engagement.