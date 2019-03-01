Griftlands: Nintendo Switch Edition deals its hand next summer
Developer Klei is bringing its deck-building roguelike Griftlands to Nintendo Switch this coming summer.
The co-op survival adventure Don't Starve Together is keeping close to its 2019 roadmap and is in line to issue its first character fresh for Winona next week.
Klei Entertainment's game debuted a Steam page before it was supposed to debut at the PC Gaming Show.
An announcement from Firaxis is expected, as well as a new game from Klei Entertainment, makers of Mark of the Ninja.
The multiplayer mode will allow up to six players.
The spy who loved me.
The latest update for Don't Starve: Shipwrecked is up and running and it features a new character, as well as Mac support.
While Klei works on expanding the Don't Starve world on PC, it's also looking to bring friends together on PS4 by announcing Don't Starve Together at PlayStation Experience.
It's time to survive an entirely different environment when Don't Starve: Shipwrecked hits Steam Early Access to kick off the final month of the year.
With the task of overthrowing corporations getting harder, the Invisible, Inc. agency is launching its 'Contingency Plan' expansion that features new upgrades and new Agents. But they won't be the only ones getting upgraded.