New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Don't Starve Together devs Klei Entertainment release 2021 roadmap

Klei Entertainment details what players can expect to see from Don't Starve Together.
Donovan Erskine
1

Don’t Starve Together released back in 2016, a sequel to the 2015 survival game. Adding multiplayer, this title tasks players with working together to survive a dangerous wilderness. The developers have continued to support the game over the past few years, constantly adding new content to keep players engaged. They plan to do the same for 2021, as Klei Entertainment has released the 2021 content roadmap for Don’t Starve Together.

The Don’t Starve Together 2021 content roadmap was posted to the Klei Entertainment website. Before laying out what’s ahead, the developer reflects on 2020 and the adversity faced by the development team. “As we began the year staring down the barrel of a global pandemic we set our sights on a roadmap that was more structured and potentially even more ambitious than years before. We set a goal of attempting to ‘have something being launched at least once a month’. Despite moving the entire studio to work from home we managed to do that pretty much without missing a beat.”

The developer then lists the following points as what players can expect to experience in Don’t Starve Together this year:

  • Year of the Beefalo
  • Three Character Refreshes
  • Three Content Updates
  • One new DLC character
  • One new summer event (Summer Solstice, like Winter’s Feast)
  • Two QOL updates
  • Holiday events

For fans of Don't’ Starve Together, it's reassuring to see that the devs are showing no sign of slowing down, and plan to support the game for the foreseeable future. For more on Klei Entertainment and Don’t Starve Together, stay with us right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola