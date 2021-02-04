Don't Starve Together devs Klei Entertainment release 2021 roadmap Klei Entertainment details what players can expect to see from Don't Starve Together.

Don’t Starve Together released back in 2016, a sequel to the 2015 survival game. Adding multiplayer, this title tasks players with working together to survive a dangerous wilderness. The developers have continued to support the game over the past few years, constantly adding new content to keep players engaged. They plan to do the same for 2021, as Klei Entertainment has released the 2021 content roadmap for Don’t Starve Together.

The Don’t Starve Together 2021 content roadmap was posted to the Klei Entertainment website. Before laying out what’s ahead, the developer reflects on 2020 and the adversity faced by the development team. “As we began the year staring down the barrel of a global pandemic we set our sights on a roadmap that was more structured and potentially even more ambitious than years before. We set a goal of attempting to ‘have something being launched at least once a month’. Despite moving the entire studio to work from home we managed to do that pretty much without missing a beat.”

The developer then lists the following points as what players can expect to experience in Don’t Starve Together this year:

Year of the Beefalo

Three Character Refreshes

Three Content Updates

One new DLC character

One new summer event (Summer Solstice, like Winter’s Feast)

Two QOL updates

Holiday events

For fans of Don't’ Starve Together, it's reassuring to see that the devs are showing no sign of slowing down, and plan to support the game for the foreseeable future. For more on Klei Entertainment and Don’t Starve Together, stay with us right here on Shacknews.