New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: dont starve together

Don't Starve getting multiplayer this summer

Remember when Chatty asked Klei about adding Don't Starve to multiplayer and their stance was a definitive no? The studio has changed their minds and multiplayer will hit Don't Starve this summer with the new Don't Starve Together expansion.

Hello, Meet Lola