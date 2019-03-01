Don't Starve Together devs Klei Entertainment release 2021 roadmap
Klei Entertainment details what players can expect to see from Don't Starve Together.
Klei Entertainment details what players can expect to see from Don't Starve Together.
The co-op survival adventure Don't Starve Together is keeping close to its 2019 roadmap and is in line to issue its first character fresh for Winona next week.
The multiplayer mode will allow up to six players.
Remember when Chatty asked Klei about adding Don't Starve to multiplayer and their stance was a definitive no? The studio has changed their minds and multiplayer will hit Don't Starve this summer with the new Don't Starve Together expansion.